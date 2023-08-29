Today is Tuesday August 29, 2023
Tyler man facing 20 years for child abandonment

August 29, 2023
Tyler man facing 20 years for child abandonmentSMITH COUNTY — A Tyler man pleads guilty to leaving his baby beside the road while drunk. Paul Hanna, 38, admitted to child abandonment and endangerment in the incident that happened on the night of January 10th. A motorcycle rider found Hanna’s 1-year-old daughter in her car seat on the side of a road. The biker went to a nearby home and called 911. The little girl was picked up by family members. Hanna was found in his car at a nearby convenience store. He told officers his daughter was at his home with a full-time nurse who was also watching his 4-year-old son. Officers found him to be “uncredible and intoxicated.” Hanna faces up to 20 years in prison.



