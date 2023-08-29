Longview man out on bond for murder arrested for aggravated assault

Posted/updated on: August 29, 2023 at 7:58 am

LONGVIEW — A man was arrested in Longview after a shooting left someone with life-threatening injuries last Wednesday. According to the Longview Police Department and our news partner KETK, officials were told about a shooting victim who was being treated at a Tyler hospital for a gunshot wound. During the investigation, detectives determined the shooting happened within the city of Longview. They issued a warrant for 25-year-old John Lee Smith III for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Smith was reportedly out on a $125,000 bond for murder and felon in possession of a firearm at the time. Longview SWAT served the warrant at a local residence last Friday and Smith was taken into custody without incident. The investigation is ongoing.

