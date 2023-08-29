Today is Tuesday August 29, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Longview man out on bond for murder arrested for aggravated assault

Posted/updated on: August 29, 2023 at 7:58 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Longview man out on bond for murder arrested for aggravated assaultLONGVIEW — A man was arrested in Longview after a shooting left someone with life-threatening injuries last Wednesday. According to the Longview Police Department and our news partner KETK, officials were told about a shooting victim who was being treated at a Tyler hospital for a gunshot wound. During the investigation, detectives determined the shooting happened within the city of Longview. They issued a warrant for 25-year-old John Lee Smith III for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Smith was reportedly out on a $125,000 bond for murder and felon in possession of a firearm at the time. Longview SWAT served the warrant at a local residence last Friday and Smith was taken into custody without incident. The investigation is ongoing.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC