Man indicted for continuous sexual abuse of a child

Posted/updated on: August 29, 2023 at 9:26 am

SMITH COUNTY — A Henderson man was indicted on one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 and one count of sexual assault of a child by a grand jury in Smith County. According to our news partner KETK, Russell Lewis Evans, 22, was arrested on April 6 and booked into the Smith County Jail on a $1 million bond. He was indicted on both counts on June 29. According to Evans’ arrest warrants, the abuse started when the victim was under 10-years-old. The warrants detail several instances of abuse over the years as told by the child. The warrants also stated that after each instance, Evans would threaten the victim, warning them about ever telling anyone of the abuse. One time even saying he would shoot the child in the head if they told anyone, according to the warrant.

According to the warrant, when Russell was told the victim spoke out, he reportedly “did not appear upset with this information” and denied the allegations. His warrants were signed on April 5 and he was booked into Smith County Jail the following day.

Continuous sexual abuse of a young child is a first-degree felony, punishable by 5-99 years in prison or a life sentence. Sexual assault of a child is a second-degree felony, punishable by 2-20 years in prison. Evans has a pre-trial/plea hearing set for Oct. 23 and a trial date set for Oct. 30. Evans remains in the Smith County Jail.

