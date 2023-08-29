Tyler kidnapping suspect indicted

Posted/updated on: August 29, 2023 at 7:53 am

TYLER — A Tyler man has been indicted by a Smith County grand jury in connection to a 2022 aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon. According to our news partner KETK, Adan Orozco, 41, was arrested in April in connection with a kidnapping that took place in September of 2022. According to an arrest warrant, Orozco opened a woman’s car door and pointed a pistol at her. Orozco allegedly “pushed the barrel of the pistol into the left side of her head with the pistol and walked to the passenger side of her vehicle,” and then said “you aren’t leaving until I say you’re going to leave,” according to an arrest warrant.

He then reportedly told her to drive to Bunny’s Truck Stop at FM 14 and Loop 323 in Tyler. Once there Orozco allegedly went inside and took the keys before coming back to the car and instructing her to drive to a second location, according to the warrant. Once they parked the warrant said he started screaming at her, struck her in the face with his hand, got out of the car and then told her to leave.

According to the warrant, the woman returned to the shelter she was staying at and contacted law enforcement. Orozco was booked into the Smith County Jail and his bond was set at $300,000.

