No recess for Congressman Nathaniel Moran

Posted/updated on: August 29, 2023 at 7:35 am

TYLER – During the summer recess, United States Republican Congressman Nathaniel Moran recently announced he was running for re-election. He also took this opportunity to visit voters in his district. Monday afternoon the congressman talked to KTBB’ Chuck McKinley about the response he was getting from constituents on his re-election announcement. Moran said from the road, “The response has been great. As we traveled around our 17 counties last week, we did 9 official stops. As we talked to folks, what we focused on was the accountability for the promises we made. And what had taken place the first 8 months. And to make sure they knew we were going to be accountable to the promises we made and that we were going to keep those promises and fulfill the obligations they sent us to Washington, D.C. to do. So, transparency in those conversations, a lot of positive response from the folks who came out.”



Moran was also asked with former President Donald Trump, whose mired in multiple legal issues, if he is his parties nominee for President, would he support Trump. The congressman said “Absolutely. I plan to support whoever the Republican nominee is, that comes out of our primaries for President. Before we get to the primaries, I’ve made a dedicated effort to tell folks across the board, I’m not going to endorse any of the candidates. I want folks in our congressional district to make up their minds for themselves. There are a lot of great candidates, a lot of great discussion to have.” Congress gets back to work in nations capital September 12.

