Today is Tuesday August 29, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


American Airlines fined $4.1 million for dozens of long tarmac delays

Posted/updated on: August 29, 2023 at 7:35 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines is drawing the largest fine ever keeping passengers on delayed flights without giving them a chance to leave the plane. The U.S. Department of Transportation said Monday it fined American $4.1 million for more than three dozen violations of the so-called tarmac-delay rules, which took effect about a decade ago. The government says its investigation shows that from 2018 through 2021, American kept 43 domestic flights stuck on the ground for at least three hours without giving passengers the chance to deplane.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC