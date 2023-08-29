Today is Tuesday August 29, 2023
The math problem: kids are still behind

Posted/updated on: August 29, 2023 at 7:35 am
AUSTIN (AP) – Across the country, schools are scrambling to catch up students in math as post-pandemic test scores reveal the depth of missing skills. On average, education analysts say students’ math knowledge is about half a school year behind where it should be. The plunge in scores exacerbated racial and socioeconomic inequities in math performance. And students aren’t bouncing back as quickly as hoped, supercharging worries about how they will fare in high school. Using federal relief money, some schools have added tutors and other recovery programs. But the September 2024 deadline for allocating that money will arrive before many children have caught up. Teaching math should not be an either-or situation, said Sarah Powell, a professor at the University of Texas at Austin who researches math instruction. A shift too far in the conceptual direction, she said, risks alienating students who haven’t mastered the foundational skills.



