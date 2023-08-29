Dodgers’ Mookie Betts odds-on favorite to win NL MVP

ByDAVID PURDUM

Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Mookie Betts has gone in just two weeks from long shot to odds-on favorite to win the National League MVP award at sportsbooks around the nation.

Betts’ odds were sitting at 35-1 on Aug. 17, but he has gone on a tear since, leading MLB with 22 hits, a .550 batting average and a 1.531 OPS. The hot streak has catapulted Betts past Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. and into the role of MVP favorite for the first time this season.

Betts is -135 at Caesars Sportsbook, followed by Acuna at +120 and the Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman at +900. It’s the first time Acuna hasn’t been the favorite since April 8, when San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto had shorter odds.

Despite his surge, Betts is still significantly behind Acuna in the number of bets and amount of money wagered on the award at BetMGM. Acuna has attracted nearly 40% of the amount bet. Betts is second but with only 11.2%.

The Dodgers outfielder, who won the 2018 American League MVP while on Boston, belted his former team with consecutive three-hit games. His key hits included a two-run homer Sunday in L.A.’s 7-4 win over the Red Sox.

