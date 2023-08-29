Astros’ Altuve caps cycle with 2-run homer over Green Monster

BOSTON — Jose Altuve hit a two-run home run over the Green Monster in the eighth inning of Monday night’s 13-5 win against the Boston Red Sox to become just the ninth Houston Astros player to hit for the cycle.

Altuve is the first Houston player to do it since Brandon Barnes against the Seattle Mariners on July 19, 2013. Hitting second for the Astros that day was Altuve, then 23.

Now 33, a former MVP and a three-time batting champ, Altuve on Monday struck out swinging to lead off the game, then followed it up with a double in the third inning, a single in the fifth and a triple in the sixth.

He said that walking to the plate in the eighth, he was well aware of his personal scoreboard.

“It’s kind of like in your mind, but you don’t want to change your whole approach,” he said. “I was just thinking about getting a pitch and trying to drive it.”

Astros manager Dusty Baker said it’s as well as he has seen Altuve swing the bat since he returned in May from a 43-game absence due to a broken thumb.

Altuve went 4-for-6 with four RBIs, his third four-hit game of the season and 37th of his career. It was just the third time in nine games that he had multiple hits.

