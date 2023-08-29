Eminem tells Vivek Ramaswamy to stop using his music after viral rap performance

(WASHINGTON) -- Eminem has told presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy to stop using his music on the campaign trail.

In a letter addressed to the Ramaswamy campaign’s attorney, music licenser Broadcast Music, Inc. revoked rights to use Eminem’s music after the rapper himself contacted the company.

"This letter serves as notice … that BMI has received a communication from Marshall B. Mathers, III, professionally known as Eminem, objecting to the Vivek Ramaswamy campaign's use of Eminem's musical compositions," the letter began.

“BMI will consider any performance of the Eminem Works by the Vivek 2024 campaign from this date forward to be a material breach of the Agreement for which BMI reserves all rights and remedies with respect thereto,” the letter continued.

First reported in the Daily Mail, the notice, dated Aug. 23, came just 11 days after Ramaswamy’s viral impromptu “Lose Yourself” performance at the Iowa State Fair.

“Vivek just got on the stage and cut loose. To the American people’s chagrin, we will have to leave the rapping to the real slim shady," Ramaswamy spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin told ABC News regarding the letter from BMI.

Ramaswamy said in a 2006 interview with his alma mater’s newspaper, the Harvard Crimson, that “Lose Yourself” was a go-to for his rapper alter ego “Da Vek.”

“I think that children should be forced to listen to it,” a then 21-year-old Ramaswamy said. “The edited version, of course.”

Nearly 17 years later, Ramaswamy told ABC News he would commit to an Eminem karaoke session when asked if the song was still his anthem -- plans that now seem halted.

“I’ve kind of not been at the top of my game in keeping up with my music, but … I would probably be the presidential candidate in U.S. history that would do a best now or future karaoke [version] of Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself,’” he said in July. “I'll commit to that.”

