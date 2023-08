Tyler man indicted for kidnapping

Posted/updated on: August 28, 2023 at 9:21 pm

TYLER – A Smith County grand jury hands up an indictment for aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon. According to our news partner KETK, 42-year-old Adan Orozco was indicted for the September 2022 kidnapping of a women. The warrant said Orozco pointed a gun at the women and physically assaulted during the kidnapping. He was booked into the Smith County jail and his bond was set at $300,000.

