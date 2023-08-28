Another indictment in diesel heist operation

Posted/updated on: August 28, 2023 at 8:55 pm

SMITH COUNTY – The third and final indictment was handed up by a Smith County grand jury in regards to a diesel theft ring. According to our news partner KETK, 29-year-old Ramon Perez-Torres was indicted for reportedly stealing over 93-hundred gallons of diesel from June to Sept. of 2022. He indictment follows those of Duniesky Ondarza Gonzalez and Camila Cruz Concepcion, in their connection to the illegal enterprise. Perez-Torres’ pre-trial date is Sept 18.

