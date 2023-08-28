Today is Monday August 28, 2023
The women of ‘The Golden Bachelor’ to be revealed Wednesday

Posted/updated on: August 28, 2023 at 4:29 pm
ABC/Brian Bowen Smith

On Wednesday, August 30, ABC will reveal the women vying for Gerry Turner's heart on The Golden Bachelor.

That information was revealed in a teaser, set to Tina Turner's "The Best," of some of the singletons of a certain age getting gussied up to meet the 71-year-old retired restaurateur.

Turner's search for love will begin on Thursday, September 28, at 8 p.m. ET. The show will be followed by Bachelor in Paradise, premiering at 9 p.m. ET.

