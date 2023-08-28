1 shot near Hubbard Middle School, shooter at large

Posted/updated on: August 28, 2023 at 5:39 pm

TYLER – The Tyler Police Department said that one person has been shot at Rose Rudman Park on Copeland Road in Tyler. According to our partner KETK, both Cumberland Academy and Hubbard Middle School have been given the all clear and their students were sent home. Tyler Police said multiple gunshots were fired Monday afternoon and the victim has been taken to a hospital. Police are searching homes in the Copeland Road, Rose Rudman Park area for the shooting suspect. Copeland Road is blocked off while the search is being conducted. In a press conference, Tyler PD Spokesperson Andy Erbaugh said they are searching homes near Copeland Road and Rose Rudman Park to try and find the suspect. Erbaugh said that two people have been detained at the scene and they’re being questioned about the shooting by Tyler PD.

