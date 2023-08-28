Today is Monday August 28, 2023
16-year-old dead after crash on SH 19

Posted/updated on: August 28, 2023 at 3:51 pm
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A 16-year-old is dead after a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 19 according to our news partners at KETK. On Sunday around 7:40 p.m., DPS responded to a crash that took place on SH 19 .3 miles east of Athens. The investigation indicated the teenager was driving a 2008 Chrysler Sebring eastbound when they lost control of the vehicle and traveled into the westbound lanes. While in the westbound lanes, DPS said the teenager was struck by a 2021 Lincoln Corsair and was pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace Milton Adams. There is no further information available at this time.



