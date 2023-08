Body found in woods on SSW Loop 323

Posted/updated on: August 28, 2023 at 6:09 pm

TYLER – The Tyler Police Department have confirmed that a dead body was found in the 200 block of SSW Loop 323 on Monday, According to our news partners at KETK.

The body was found in the woods near a Walmart in the area. Tyler PD is responding to the scene and this story will be updated when more information is available.

