‘Crazy Rich Asians” Constance Wu, ‘High School Musical’ star Corbin Bleu take on ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

Posted/updated on: August 28, 2023 at 2:58 pm
Photo credits: Mark Seigler, Allan Amato

Crazy Rich Asians and The Terminal List star Constance Wu will play Audrey, and High School Musical veteran Corbin Bleu, Seymour, in an upcoming stage production of Little Shop of Horrors.

The curtain goes up September 26 at New York City's Westside Theatre.

In a statement, Wu said, "Little Shop has been my #1 favorite musical since I first saw a community production growing up in Richmond, Virginia. The music is so wonderful & I love Audrey. I relate to her scrappiness and finding beauty in the simple things."

She adds, "I am so excited to be in this production, singing and performing alongside the brilliant Corbin Bleu, and enjoying the thrill of ... a live theater with the audience."

For his part, Bleu said of Little Shop, "I watched the film on repeat. It's a perfect musical and this is definitely a dream fulfilling moment for me." He said of his co-star, "We both love and crave live theater – our mutual excitement is kinetic."

Other co-stars include Broadway vets Bryce Pinkham and Brad Oscar playing, respectively, Dr. Orin Scrivello and Mushnik, and Aaron Arnell Harrington as the voice of Audrey II, the man-eating plant.

Tickets are on sale now through January 5 at Telecharge.com or 212-239-6200.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



