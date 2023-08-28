Florida fire rescue helicopter crashes into apartment complex, four hurt

Posted/updated on: August 28, 2023 at 11:27 am

(POMPANO BEACH, Fla.) -- Four people have been taken to the hospital after a Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue helicopter crashed into a small apartment complex in Pompano Beach, Florida, on Monday morning, officials said.

Three people were on board the helicopter, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Two crew members on the helicopter and two civilians on the ground were taken to the hospital, and all are believed to be in fair condition, officials said.

The fire rescue helicopter was headed to a scene in North Lauderdale at the time of the crash, officials said.

Pompano Beach is about 40 miles north of Miami.

