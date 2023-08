Winona Elementary closed due to flooding

Posted/updated on: August 28, 2023 at 7:55 am

WINONA — Winona Elementary will be closed on Monday due to flooding in some areas from overnight rain. According to our news partner KETK, the district said all other campuses will remain open, and elementary staff will report to work at their normal time. Classes at Winona Elementary are expected to resume Tuesday.

