Angels RHP Chase Silseth back with team following head injury

Posted/updated on: August 28, 2023 at 6:34 am

ByESPN.com news

Los Angeles Angels right-hander Chase Silseth, who was struck in the head during his team’s 5-3 victory over the New York Mets on Saturday, attended the series finale Sunday in New York.

Silseth, 23, was evaluated at a hospital before being released Saturday night.

He was back at Citi Field on Sunday dealing with some swelling and headaches, but the Angels have yet to place him on the injured list, pending further evaluation.

Silseth was injured on a play in the fourth inning Saturday in which two Mets were on second base but Los Angeles catcher Logan O’Hoppe threw the ball to first. Angels first baseman Trey Cabbage then threw the ball to third after Francisco Lindor broke in that direction and Silseth was hit as he scurried to get in position to back up the play.

Silseth took a few more steps before he fell to the ground after being struck. He was attended to by trainers and eventually was helped off the field.

Angels manager Phil Nevin said Silseth’s prognosis was looking good.

“I think we avoided something serious, but with head injuries you always want to be cautious,” Nevin said, per the Orange County Register.

For the game, Silseth allowed two runs, two hits, two walks and struck out three. He is 4-1 with a 4.10 ERA in 15 appearances (seven starts) this season.

