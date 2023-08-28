Today is Monday August 28, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Texas takeover raises back-to-school anxiety

Posted/updated on: August 28, 2023 at 4:05 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) — The largest school district in Texas is opening a new chapter as it begins the school year. A state takeover of the Houston school district has a new superintendent making what he calls bold changes. Some teachers, parents and students have loudly criticized the proposals. One change getting a lot of attention is his order to repurpose libraries into spaces where misbehaving children can be disciplined at some underperforming schools. New superintendent Mike Miles says years of poor academic performance requires systemic change as Houstonians start the new year on Monday.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC