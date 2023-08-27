Today is Sunday August 27, 2023
Marshall shooting leaves 1 dead before 50-person fight at emergency room

Posted/updated on: August 27, 2023 at 7:09 pm
Marshall shooting leaves 1 dead before 50-person fight at emergency roomMARSHALL – The Harrison County Sheriff’s office said one person is dead after a shooting on Frances Street in Marshall on Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office, and our news partners at KETK, deputies first broke up an aggressive crowd before being called to a local emergency room to break up a fight involving over 50 people. The fight reportedly involved family members of the victim and suspect in the shooting. Deputies and K9 Pato arrived at the emergency room and dispersed the crowd, officials said.
The city of Marshall is investigating the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.



