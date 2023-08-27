Today is Sunday August 27, 2023
1 injured after apartment shooting in Tyler

1 injured after apartment shooting in TylerTYLER – One person is undergoing surgery at a local hospital after a shooting took place at an apartment at 5621 Old Bullard Road, according to the Tyler Police Department and our news partners at KETK. A Tyler PD press release said a female with multiple gunshot wounds was found in an apartment by officers who were responding to reports of a shooting around 12:40 p.m. on Saturday.

The victim was reportedly conscious and alert when being transported to a local hospital, Tyler PD said. Tyler Police detectives and crime scene investigators believe that this shooting was not random and are following leads and evidence, according to a Tyler PD press release.

Officials asked that anyone who has information about the shooting call Tyler PD at 903-531-1000.



