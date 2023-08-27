Kilgore College partners with UT Tyler for manufacturing technology program

Posted/updated on: August 27, 2023 at 11:25 am

KILGORE — The first day of classes isn’t the only big event from Kilgore College on Friday according to our news partners at KETK. They partnered with the University of Texas Tyler for a manufacturing technology program to help fill a need in the community and held a ribbon cutting at the new Advanced Manufacturing Institute in Longview.

“It’s been a long journey, we’ve built this program with our industry partners who helped us with the curriculum, they came in and told us what they needed,” said D’wayne Shaw, Executive Dean of Professional and Career Education.

The program will be available to high schoolers, college students and anyone else looking for a good job.

“It’s going to be great for us to be able to get additional manufacturers, we have great manufacturers here that needed these employees,” said Shaw.

Executive Dean of Professional and Career Education D’wayne Shaw said he hopes the courses will help not only the need in the community but also the job seekers themselves.

Classes in the new manufacturing technology program will begin Monday and will happen every 8 weeks.

Go Back