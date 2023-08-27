Today is Sunday August 27, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Pastor urges sadness, not rage, after white shooter kills 3 Black people

Posted/updated on: August 27, 2023 at 10:09 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Pastor urges sadness, not rage, after white shooter kills 3 Black peopleJACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The pastor of a church near the site of the racist fatal shooting of three Black people told congregants Sunday to follow Jesus Christ’s example and keep their sadness from turning to rage. The Saturday shooting came on the same day thousands visited Washington, D.C., to attend the Rev. Al Sharpton’s 60th anniversary commemoration of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his historic “I Have A Dream” speech.

The latest in a long history of American racist killings was at the forefront of Sunday services at St. Paul AME Church about 3 miles from the crime scene.

“Our hearts are broken,” the Rev. Willie Barnes told about 100 congregants Sunday morning. “If any of you are like me, I’m fighting trying to not be angry.”

The choir sang “Amazing Grace” before ministers said prayers for the victims’ families and the broader community. Congregants with heads bowed answered with amens from the pews.

A masked white man carried out the shooting with at least one weapon bearing a swastika inside a Dollar General store in a predominantly Black neighborhood, leaving two men and one woman dead in an attack that Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters quickly called “racially motivated.”

The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. within a mile of Edward Waters University, a small, historically Black university. In addition to carrying a firearm painted with a symbol of Germany’s Nazi regime of the 1930s and 1940s, the shooter issued racist statements before the shooting. He killed himself at the scene.

“He hated Black people,” the sheriff said.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC