Today is Sunday August 27, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Browns’ Jakeem Grant carted off vs. Chiefs with knee injury

Posted/updated on: August 27, 2023 at 12:14 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ByJAKE TROTTER

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jakeem Grant was carted off the field after suffering a “significant” right knee injury on the opening kickoff of Saturday’s preseason game against the host Kansas City Chiefs, coach Kevin Stefanski said.

Stefanski also said Browns Pro Bowl CB Denzel Ward is in concussion protocol after the 33-32 loss.

The medical staff placed an air cast around Grant’s leg before driving him into the locker room. He will not return to the game with what has been initially described as a knee injury.

The 2021 Pro Bowler had just returned from a season-ending Achilles injury suffered during training camp last year.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Grant’s college teammate at Texas Tech, was among those with Grant as he was loaded onto the cart.

ESPN’s Adam Teicher contributed to this report.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC