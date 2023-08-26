California advances to Little League championship with 6-1 win over Needville

Posted/updated on: August 26, 2023 at 6:46 pm

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Louis Lappe homered, drove in five runs and gave up just three hits on the mound as California beat Texas 6-1 on Saturday to advance to the Little League World Series championship. Brody Brooks also hit a home run, a solo shot to center field on the third pitch he saw from Texas ace DJ Jablonski, stomping on home plate on his way to the dugout.

“This team,” manager Danny Boehle said, “with (Louis and Brody) at one and two (in the lineup). They’re really good athletes and are really hard to beat.”

Louis, a 12-year-old who stands 6-foot-1, drove in two runs on a third-inning double and started for the team from El Segundo, striking out 10 in 5 1/3 innings. He sealed the win with a two-out, three-run homer to right field in the fifth inning.

California will play Curacao in the final on Sunday, marking the state’s first championship appearance since 2013 and El Segundo’s first ever. Curacao defeated Taiwan 2-0 earlier Saturday in the international semifinal.

El Segundo is the 24th team to represent California in the championship since the Little League World Series began in 1947. California leads all U.S. states with seven titles.

In a tournament that has lacked offensive firepower, California knocked out five multi-base hits and eight overall.

Go Back