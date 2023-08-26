Today is Saturday August 26, 2023
$4,000 in vaccines, medications ruined at SPCA after electrical failure

Posted/updated on: August 26, 2023 at 6:17 pm
,000 in vaccines, medications ruined at SPCA after electrical failureTYLER – SPCA of East Texas is asking for support after they lost over $4,000 worth of vaccines and medications on Thursday according to our news partners at KETK. The nonprofit said that an electrical circuit failed and stopped providing power to their vaccine refrigerator, ruining the vital medications and vaccines contained inside of it.

“These vaccines and medications are essential to our mission and now we are scrambling to try to replace all of them, however, it is very costly. If you are able, please consider donating to help us replace the vaccines and recoup following this financial crisis.”

To donate visit SPCA of East Texas online.



