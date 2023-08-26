Governor announces over $2 million in grants for East Texas schools

Posted/updated on: August 26, 2023 at 6:08 pm

TYLER – Our news partners at KETK report that Gov. Greg Abbott has announced 11 Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants that will award more than $2.7 million to 11 North East Texas schools.

“Texas’ continued investment in our skilled, young, diverse, and growing workforce is crucial to remain the Best State for Business,” said Gov. Abbott. “These grants will help provide the tools and equipment Texas students need to develop valuable skills so they can flourish in high-demand industries. I thank the Texas Workforce Commission for partnering with these schools to provide Texas students the opportunity to gain hands-on experience and create a brighter future for generations of Texans.”

The Texas Workforce Commission Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III awarded grants that will support career and technical education (CTE) training programs at the following schools:

Texarkana College: a $305,191 grant to purchase and install equipment to train 80 students as welders.

Winnsboro Independent School District (ISD): a $206,432 grant for equipment to train 60 students as welders in partnership with Northeast Texas Community College.

Waskom ISD: a $114,828 grant to train 130 students as medical assistants in partnership with Kilgore College.

Redwater ISD: a $494,984 grant to train 90 students as welders in partnership with Texarkana College.

Marshall ISD: a $186,908 grant to train 88 students as automotive service technicians and mechanics in partnership with Texas State Technical College System.

Harts Bluff ISD: a $123,805 grant to train 80 students as welders in partnership with Northeast Texas Community College.

Paris Junior College: a $290,470 grant to purchase and install equipment to train 90 students as machinists.

Honey Grove Independent School District (ISD): a $157,595 grant to train 177 students as welders in partnership with Paris Junior College.

North Lamar ISD: a $138,976 grant to train 132 students as welders in partnership with Paris Junior College.

Paris ISD: a $212,278 grant to train 171 students as welders in partnership with Paris Junior College.

Pioneer Technology and Arts Academy: a $556,323 grant to train 250 students as emergency medical technicians in partnership with Paris Junior College.

“Eleven Northeast Texas schools are enhancing their local workforce with high-demand job training” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “Programs like the JET program support the growing demand of the Texas economy by ensuring a pipeline of skilled workers to meet the needs of Texas employers.”

To learn more about the JET program visit the Texas Workforce Commission online.

