Firefighters battling 75-acre, 50-acre wildfires in San Augustine County

Posted/updated on: August 26, 2023 at 6:03 pm

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY – Our news partners at KETK report that firefighters from multiple jurisdictions are responding to two wildfires burning off of FM 705 south of Highway 103 near Hebron Cemetery on Saturday. The Texas A&M Forest Service said one fire is 75-acres wide and 25 percent contained as of 5:07 p.m. on Saturday. Another fire is reported to be 50-acres wide and is 25 percent contained as of 5:03 p.m. on Saturday.

San Augustine County Judge Jeff Boyd said on Facebook that the two fires are believed to be caused by lightning strikes and may end up burning many acres because of limited access.

The Texas Department of Emergency Management, Texas Forest Service, US Forest Service and volunteer fire departments from San Augustine, Pineland, Zavalla, Powell Town, Broaddus and more are responding to the scene, according to Boyd.

Boyd added that the fires are close to County Roads 4600, 4610, 4615 and that anyone who doesn’t have a place to go can contact him at 936-465-8680.

