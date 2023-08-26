Today is Saturday August 26, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Firefighters battling 75-acre, 50-acre wildfires in San Augustine County

Posted/updated on: August 26, 2023 at 6:03 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY – Our news partners at KETK report that firefighters from multiple jurisdictions are responding to two wildfires burning off of FM 705 south of Highway 103 near Hebron Cemetery on Saturday. The Texas A&M Forest Service said one fire is 75-acres wide and 25 percent contained as of 5:07 p.m. on Saturday. Another fire is reported to be 50-acres wide and is 25 percent contained as of 5:03 p.m. on Saturday.

San Augustine County Judge Jeff Boyd said on Facebook that the two fires are believed to be caused by lightning strikes and may end up burning many acres because of limited access.

The Texas Department of Emergency Management, Texas Forest Service, US Forest Service and volunteer fire departments from San Augustine, Pineland, Zavalla, Powell Town, Broaddus and more are responding to the scene, according to Boyd.

Boyd added that the fires are close to County Roads 4600, 4610, 4615 and that anyone who doesn’t have a place to go can contact him at 936-465-8680.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC