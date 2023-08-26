Today is Saturday August 26, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


7 injured in shooting at Boston Caribbean carnival celebration

Posted/updated on: August 26, 2023 at 1:58 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


WCVB

(BOSTON) -- Seven people were shot at a Caribbean carnival celebration in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, according to police.

Police responded to reports of multiple people shot just before 8 a.m. Saturday, BPD Officer Michael Torigian told ABC News.

All seven victims have been transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Torigian.

Firearms have been recovered and arrests have been made, according to Torigian.

BPD said the investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC