2 women arrested after slipping out of handcuffs

Posted/updated on: August 26, 2023 at 9:46 am

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas – Two women were arrested Thursday night in Harrison County after one of them slipped her hand out of a handcuff and allegedly attacked a deputy during a suspicious person stop. Our news partners at KETK report the sheriff’s office said that a deputy stopped after seeing two women, later identified as Summer Williams, 32 of Longview, and Chrys Creed, 34 of Longview, walking in the middle of the road while patrolling on Amos Road.

The deputy began speaking with them and consent was given to search one of the women’s bag.

“While the deputy was conducting his investigation one of the females decided that she was done and didn’t want to remain there anymore,” the sheriff’s office said. “The deputy then detained both of them and while attempting to place one of them in his vehicle they started to resist.”

One of the women reportedly slipped a hand out of the handcuffs and began assaulting the deputy while the other woman walked away while still in handcuffs. Additional units arrived to assist and both women were arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail.

Williams was booked into the jail on charges of assaulting a peace officer, escape while arrested, taking a weapon from an officer, resisting arrest and evading arrest. Creed was booked on two warrants issued in Collin County.

Go Back