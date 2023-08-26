Tyler Film Festival releases its film lineup

Posted/updated on: August 26, 2023 at 9:47 am

TYLER — The 2023 Tyler Film Festival is taking place for three days from Sept. 7 to 9 at Liberty Hall in downtown Tyler, according to our news partners at KETK. Tickets are on sale on the Tyler Film Fest website and as well as on the Liberty Hall Tyler website. The selected films are no longer than 15 minutes and range in genres from comedy, drama, documentary to science fiction and more, according to the City of Tyler. The following is the line up for the films playing throughout the three nights of the festival:

Young Filmmakers night – Thursday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m.

“Crossing Tides” – Director Gabriel Liam Cook Henk

“Bright Eyes” – Director Carolina Rodriguez

“From the Top” – Director Ian Dunnahoo

“The Innocent” – Directors India Mitchell and Ella Hillstead

“Round 1” – Directors Mathew Lee Ward and Christian Castillo

“Boxed” – Director Jet Seidler Sullivan

“Me” – Director Claire Paige Grace

“Peach Lane” – Director Karsyn Doxey

Everywhere Else night – Friday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m.

“The Last Word” – Director Graham Alexander

“Journey to Reformation” – Director Jeffrey Scott Richards

“In The Path of Shadows” – Director Taylor S Doose

“LIVE” – Director Mara Tamkovich

Texas night and Award Reception – Saturday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m.

“These are the Moments” – Director Joey Nicotra

“Steady Hands” – Director Grayson Lackey

“It’s A Good Day” – Director Tim Frost

“Pap Trap” – Director Rachel Napolitano

“First Impressions” – Director Michael Charron

“HIT” – Director Hayden Rhodes

“Dallas Marvels” – Director Todd Kent

“Written In Ink” – Director Cordelaine Kline

“Loteria” – Director Maximillian Wright

“Strings” – Director Rodrigo Moreno-Fernandez

“What Lies Within” – Director Joey Nicotra

“Looking Back” – Director Michael Charron

On Saturday, Sept. 8, an award reception will be held after the Texas shorts screening at Plaza Tower and festival winners will be presented with awards.

Please note that some films feature mature content, said the City of Tyler. Parents are suggested to refer to the festival schedule and program guide in order to be aware of the content.

Questions regarding your tickets and the festival can be sent to LibertyHall@TylerTexas.com. More information is available at TylerFilmFest.com.

