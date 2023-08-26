17 men arrested in Smith County prostitution sting

Posted/updated on: August 26, 2023 at 12:33 am

SMITH COUNTY — 17 men were arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail on Wednesday and Thursday on charges of solicitation of prostitution, according to Sgt. Adam Albritton, Texas Department of Public Safety. Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division, Rains County Sheriff’s Office, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations and the Texas Attorney General’s Office assisted with the operation.

The following men were arrested and charged with solicitation of prostitution:

Ramiro Borja, 50, of Tyler

Matthew Cecotti, 29, of Mineola

Timothy Cunningham, 64, of Kilgore

Michael Erwin, 48, of Richardson

Anthony Fleetwood, 40, of Tyler

Miguel Ortega, 29, of Tyler

Jimmy Don Moore, 62, of Jacksonville

Richard Walls, 34, of Whitehouse

Steve Gatlin, 58, of Bullard

Pedro Hernandez, 26, of Tyler

Nikesu Kayastha, 50, of Tyler

Marcus Pierce, 51, of Tyler

Dwayne Thompson, 53, of Mineola

George Vazhachira, 38, of Frisco

Marcus Wade, 56, of Flint

Yorel Bush, 27, of Tyler

Gabriel Esparza, 32, of Tyler

