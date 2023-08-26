East Texas man to serve 199 life sentences for sex assault of child

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY – Our news partner KETK reports that an East Texas man was sentenced to serve 199 life sentences and two 20-year sentences on Wednesday for felony sexual offenses against children.

Clayton Paul Williams, 36 of Garrison, was indicted in August 2022 for aggravated sexual assault of a child, sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child. The district attorney’s office said in a release that the abuse spanned more than two years. “Although there were likely additional offenses committed, the defendant has had to answer for and has been held accountable for what we believe is a significant majority of the acts he perpetrated against the child and as such, it is unlikely that he will ever be able to harm another child,” the district attorney’s office said. “It is only through the quick action of the victim’s family member, the immediate response of law enforcement, the assistance of Harold’s House and the unwavering cooperation and support of the victim’s family that this significant prosecution was possible.”

During the investigation, the district attorney’s office said multiple search warrants were issued for Williams iCloud account, Snapchat and an examination of the defendant’s body which reportedly yielded evidence of the abuse.

The district attorney’s office said the family of the victim was present in court to hear Williams guilty plea, and gave a victim impact statement.

“The family and the victim have exhibited tremendous strength and fortitude throughout this process,” the district attorney’s office said.

The case was investigated by Sergeant Investigator Brandan Lovell with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Amy Wren and Tammy Sanders was the victim’s assistance coordinator.

