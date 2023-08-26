Republicans pick Houston to host their 2028 national convention

Posted/updated on: August 26, 2023 at 12:26 am

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans have chosen Houston to host their 2028 national convention. The GOP hopes to cement support in Texas even as Democrats bet that a booming Hispanic population and other key demographic shifts could eventually turn the United States’ largest reliably red state blue. Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel said Friday she was “excited to announce Houston as the host city for the 2028 Republican National Convention.” McDaniel applauds the committee’s decision last spring to allow for selecting the site “earlier than ever.” Houston is the United States’ fourth largest city and is among its fastest growing, with a population exceeding 2.3 million. Democrats haven’t yet selected their 2028 national convention site.

Go Back