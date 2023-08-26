Today is Saturday August 26, 2023
Rulings in Texas, Missouri; US transgender youth treatment

Posted/updated on: August 26, 2023 at 12:21 am
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Texas judge has ruled against the state’s upcoming ban on gender-affirming medical care for minors, the latest move in a legal fight over transgender rights. But the decision Friday was quickly put on hold following a swift appeal that would keep the law on track to take effect Sept. 1. The decision comes on the same day a Missouri judge ruled that a similar law can take effect. Friday’s opposite outcomes underscore the mixed verdict in courtrooms across the U.S. this year over a historic wave of restrictions aimed at transgender youth.



