Bronny James has congenital heart defect, expected to return ‘in very near future’

Posted/updated on: August 25, 2023 at 11:37 pm

ByMYRON MEDCALF

USC freshman guard Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, is expected to return to the court “in the very near future” after suffering cardiac arrest during a workout in July, a family spokeswoman said in a statement Friday.

The likely cause of Bronny James’ cardiac arrest was a congenital heart defect, which was identified after an initial evaluation at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and follow-up evaluations at the Mayo Clinic and the Atlantic Health-Morristown Medical Center in New Jersey, according to the spokeswoman.

A congenital heart defect is a broad term referring to any abnormality of heart structure that is present from birth, which results when the heart, or blood vessels near the heart, don’t develop normally before birth.

“It is an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect which can and will be treated,” the family spokeswoman said. “We are very confident in Bronny’s full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future. We will continue to provide updates to media and respectfully reiterate the family’s request for privacy.”

James was discharged from Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles three days after going into cardiac arrest July 24 at USC’s Galen Center.

The incident happened nearly a year to the day after Trojans center Vincent Iwuchukwu collapsed during a workout because of a heart ailment last summer. Iwuchukwu returned to the court in January and played in 14 games as a freshman.

James, who arrived at USC in May as a five-star prospect, was projected to be a first-round pick in next summer’s NBA draft and possibly play with his father at the next level.

The Trojans are expected to compete for a Pac-12 title and a spot in the NCAA tournament. Along with the arrival of James, USC returns veteran Boogie Ellis and added Isaiah Collier, who was ESPN’s No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class.

