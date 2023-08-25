Today is Friday August 25, 2023
$4 tickets for Sunday’s National Cinema Day reportedly outselling Saturday sales by 700%

Posted/updated on: August 25, 2023 at 4:41 pm
As reported, Sunday, August 27, is National Cinema Day, when movie tickets are up for grab for $4 apiece.

And according to data from the analysts at EntTelligence published by Deadline, ticket sales for that discount day are outpacing Saturday's full-priced sales by some 700%.

As reported earlier this week, more than 8 million people beat the heat with a movie on last year's National Cinema Day, when tickets cost $3. However, at just $4 a ticket, this summer's crop of blockbusters — including Barbie, Oppenheimer and The Super Mario Bros. Movie — might just beat that attendance record.

And at the discounted price, moviegoers might check out films they'd otherwise wait for streaming for, like the new Gran Turismo and even the struggling Blue Beetle.

