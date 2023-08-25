Fire officials urge caution as county enters fourth week of burn ban

Posted/updated on: August 25, 2023 at 8:41 am

SMITH COUNTY — The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office reminds citizens that all outdoor burning activity in the county is still prohibited. This includes the burning of trash, debris, and yard waste. Over the past three weeks, our county has experienced over 100 grass and brush fires, with almost 50 calls for illegal burning. The Smith County Commissioners Court voted on Tuesday, August 1, to issue a burn ban for the County. The burn ban order is in effect for 90 days, unless conditions improve and the Commissioners Court approves terminating the order early. Citations are now being issued as violations are discovered, punishable by a fine up to $500. To date, 33 citations have been issued by the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office for violations of the burn ban and illegal burning.

Outdoor grilling is still allowed, but citizens should ensure that the grill or smoker contains all flames and includes a lid. Outdoor welding operations are also excluded, if they are conducted following guidelines established by the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office. Welders must notify and register with the Fire Marshal’s Office in advance.

