Biden policy allowing migrants into the US is praised, criticized at trial

Posted/updated on: August 25, 2023 at 4:06 am

HOUSTON (AP) — A key portion of President Joe Biden’s immigration policy that grants parole to thousands of people from Central America and the Caribbean is being debated in a Texas federal courtroom. At the trial Thursday, Eric Sype testified about helping a friend from Nicaragua come to the U.S. through the humanitarian parole program. It allows up to 30,000 people each month to enter the U.S. from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela. Texas and 20 other Republican-leaning states are suing to stop it. They argue it increases costs with health care, public education and incarceration. Closing arguments in the trial were expected to wrap up Friday with a ruling coming later.

