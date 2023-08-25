Today is Friday August 25, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Biden policy allowing migrants into the US is praised, criticized at trial

Posted/updated on: August 25, 2023 at 4:06 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) — A key portion of President Joe Biden’s immigration policy that grants parole to thousands of people from Central America and the Caribbean is being debated in a Texas federal courtroom. At the trial Thursday, Eric Sype testified about helping a friend from Nicaragua come to the U.S. through the humanitarian parole program. It allows up to 30,000 people each month to enter the U.S. from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela. Texas and 20 other Republican-leaning states are suing to stop it. They argue it increases costs with health care, public education and incarceration. Closing arguments in the trial were expected to wrap up Friday with a ruling coming later.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC