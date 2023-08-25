San Antonio shooter wounds 2 officers during car pursuit

Posted/updated on: August 25, 2023 at 4:01 am

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Texas police say a suspect shot and wounded two Texas officers during a car pursuit before the suspect barricaded himself in an apartment complex. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus says the suspect was arrested Thursday evening after police set up a perimeter around the area. McManus says the injured officers were transported to local hospitals in serious condition. Police received a tip around 5 p.m. about the location of a wanted person and were following when the suspect saw the police and began shooting, hitting one of the officers. McManus says the shooter shot a second officer multiple times before barricading himself in an apartment complex. He was later taken into custody.

