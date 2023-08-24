Do any of these candidates really get China?

Posted/updated on: August 24, 2023 at 4:53 pm

The eight Republican candidates on the debate stage in Milwaukee Wednesday evening called out a long list of problems facing the country. Immigration, the economy and federal spending were at the top of the lists for most of the debate participants.

Some time, but not a lot, was spent talking about China.

But drill down into many of the problems that the country is currently facing and when you get to the bottom you are likely to find that malign nation. China is our number one geopolitical foe and the number one enemy to the American economy. No intellectually honest observer can look at China and come to any other conclusion.

The list of China’s sins against the United States in particular, and against common international decency in general, is long and growing.

Who now doesn’t believe that the COVID pandemic originated in the Wuhan Virology Lab? Why so little media attention to the fact that even as the Chinese government was, in draconian fashion, isolating Wuhan domestically, they were simultaneously continuing to allow international flights out of the Wuhan airport?

The fentanyl that’s pouring across our southern border and killing upward of 100,000 Americans annually traces its precursor ingredients straight back to China.

At this moment, approximately 350,000 Chinese nationals are enrolled in American universities. It’s estimated that 10 percent or more of them are engaged in espionage. Democratic congressman Eric Swalwell of California, a member of the Homeland Security committee, was romantically involved with Christine Fang, now known to be a Chinese spy. Senator Diane Feinstein, Democrat of California, was chauffeured for years by a Chinese espionage agent.

Go to Home Depot or Target or Wal-Mart and pick up the items you find on the shelves and turn them over. It’s a much better than even money bet that you’ll see there on the back of the package the words, “Made in China.” If you get an infection and need a prescription antibiotic, there is a near 100 percent chance that the pills your pharmacist gives you will have come from China.

China now has a larger navy and a larger army than the United States. China’s school children are better at math and science than U.S. school kids.

China isn’t invincible. They’re having problems, too. The country has a real estate bubble that is bursting as we speak, sparking a debt crisis. Their economy has slowed. Young Chinese people are having an increasingly difficult time finding work.

But China is, nonetheless, a formidable geopolitical opponent that is picking our pockets every day.

So, what are our leaders – Republicans and Democrats – doing about all of this? By all appearances, not much, other than occasionally mouthing some focus-tested words while then pocketing the Chinese money that pours into their campaign war chests and ultimately into their personal bank accounts. (Read: Joe Biden.)

For all his plusses and minuses, Donald Trump had China pegged. The question then becomes, can we say the same about any of the candidates on the debate stage Wednesday night?

Go Back