Jim Jordan launches probe of Georgia’s Fani Willis ahead of Trump’s surrender

Posted/updated on: August 24, 2023 at 2:56 pm

(ATLANTA) -- House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan is launching a probe into Georgia prosecutors -- an announcement that came just hours before former President Donald Trump is set to surrender at Fulton County jail.

Jordan said he is investigating whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis coordinated with federal officials, including Special Counsel Jack Smith, in her sweeping election interference indictment against Trump and 18 others.

In a new letter, Jordan is demanding information and communications with the Department of Justice and federal officials on the funding that office receives.

"Ms. Willis's indictment and prosecution implicate substantial federal interests, and the circumstances surrounding her actions raise serious concerns about whether such actions are politically motivated," the press release announcing the inquiry read. "Given the weighty federal interests at stake, the Committee is conducting oversight of this matter to determine whether any legislative reforms are appropriate or necessary."

Jordan also asked the Department of Justice to turn over details on Smith's investigation into Trump's handling of classified documents after leaving office. Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges in that case.

ABC News has reached out to Willis for comment.

Trump and more than a dozen of his allies -- including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark -- were indicted on Aug. 14 over their alleged efforts to reverse his election loss in the state. Trump is expected to plead not guilty to the charges.

Willis is pursuing charges under Georgia's racketeering, or RICO, statute.

The Georgia case marks Trump's fourth criminal indictment this year. He has denied all wrongdoing in each of the three preceding cases, claiming they are examples of political persecution and entering not guilty pleas.

The investigation into Willis isn't the first time Jordan has demanded information related to a Trump indictment.

Earlier this year, Jordan and other House Republican chairs launched a probe of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's investigation into what prosecutors termed was Trump's alleged hush money "scheme" to boost his electoral chances in 2016. That dispute was resolved in April when Bragg agreed to dismiss his appeal of one ruling and the two sides agreed to allow a high-profile deposition to proceed.

-ABC's Alexandra Hutzler contributed to this report.

