ERCOT asks Texans to conserve electricity use

Posted/updated on: August 24, 2023 at 2:56 pm

TYLER – ERCOT issued a notice on Thursday asking Texans to conserve electricity use, if safe to do so, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.according to our news partners at KETK. “ERCOT is not experiencing emergency conditions at this time, but forecasts are showing a high potential to enter emergency operations this evening because of expected low wind-power generation and high demand,” officials with ERCOT said in a release. “Help from Texans to conserve electricity use will assist grid reliability.”

ERCOT said they are also requesting all government agencies, including city and county offices, implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities.

Officials with ERCOT said they are “using additional tools to manage the grid reliably, including using reserve power, calling upon reductions by large electric customers that have volunteered to lower their energy use and bringing more generation online sooner.”

Anyone experiencing an outage at this time is asked to check with their local electric provider for more information.

