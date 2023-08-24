Longview arson suspect arrested

Posted/updated on: August 24, 2023 at 9:23 am

LONGVIEW — One person was arrested for arson after a Tuesday house fire in Longview. According to our news partner KETK, crews responded to the scene on Alpine Road and reported when they arrived to have found heavy smoke and fire conditions with the possibility of someone still inside. “Once the person who was thought to be in the structure was located in a detached garage a defensive attack was initiated due to the instability of the structure, which later suffered a partial roof collapse,” officials said. One firefighter was treated on scene for a burn injury. Robert Haats, 32, was later arrested for arson and taken to the Gregg County Jail. Bond was set at $20,000.

