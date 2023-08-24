Today is Thursday August 24, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Kevin Hart says he’s in a wheelchair after racing former NFL player

Posted/updated on: August 24, 2023 at 8:09 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ABC/Christopher Willard

Comedian Kevin Hart has apparently found himself temporarily confined to a wheelchair after a friendly foot race went awry.

In a humorous Instagram video on August 23, Hart recalled the comical cause of his latest injury -- a 40-yard dash against 34-year-old former NFL running back Stevan Ridley. The consequence? A torn lower abdomen and tears to his hip abductors.

With his signature wit, Hart started, "Yep … well. You know any time somebody starts by saying, ‘well’ — it’s bad."

Playfully acknowledging the realities of turning 40, the Jumanji actor recounted the ill-fated race that led to his wheelchair-bound state.

"I tried to go out there and do some young stuff," he confessed, before conceding that it might be time to embrace a slower pace. "It’s not a game, respect that age or that age will make you respect it. I was just forced to respect it."

Hart added that he'll likely be in the wheelchair for a few weeks, "You know I'm out, I got about six to eight."

With a dose of self-deprecating humor, he captioned the post, "44 and sitting my a** down!!!!! I got to be the dumbest man alive!!!!! What the f*** am I doing???? I blew my s***….I’m done. FML."

 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC