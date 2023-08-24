Trump expected to shake up Georgia legal team ahead of surrender

Posted/updated on: August 24, 2023 at 8:50 am

(ATLANTA) -- Former President Donald Trump is expected to shake up his legal team as soon as Thursday just hours ahead of plans for Trump to surrender to authorities in Fulton County, Georgia, sources with direct knowledge tell ABC News.

Drew Findling is expected to depart the team and be replaced by attorney Steven Sadow, according to the sources.

Findling has served as lead attorney for Trump as it relates to the over two-year probe by the Fulton County district attorney into efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Another attorney, Jennifer Little, is expected to remain and work with Sadow.

Sources tell ABC News for now the rest of Trump’s legal teams that are handling cases brought by special counsel Jack Smith and Manhattan District Attorney remain intact.

