Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte makes early fall debut for 20th anniversary

(NEW YORK) -- Despite the date on the calendar, brands are already busy preparing their post-summer push for all things pumpkin spice, unleashing fall offerings a full 28 days before the last day of summer.

For fans of the expeditious mental shift in seasons, Starbucks has you covered.

On Thursday, the iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte will return to Starbucks menus alongside two new limited-time coffee drinks, as well as a special 21-and-up iteration in espresso martini form, which will be available at Starbucks Reserve locations.

Since 2003, when the PSL first swirled onto the coffee scene, the Seattle-based company has marketed it to customers as the "unofficial start of fall," even when the steamed milk sensation was released as early as late summer.

Customers are constantly customizing coffee and tea orders for off-menu concoctions -- mostly to share on TikTok -- but this year, Starbucks added two riffs to the menu utilizing the seasonal ingredients.

Joining the fall lineup this year are the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Latte, which the brand said was inspired by a popular customer and barista customization, and the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, which is a variation of the same flavor that comes in macchiato form.

Starbucks dubbed its Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato "fan-favorites," which will both return to the limited-time menu.

In a first for Starbucks Reserve locations in the U.S., customers will be able to order a Starbucks Reserve Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Spice Whiskey Barrel-Aged Iced Latte, and Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martinis.

Those locations with a Princi Bakery will also feature the new Pumpkin Maritozzo -- a fluffy mini brioche stuffed with freshly-whipped pumpkin cream -- and Pumpkin Spice Cake.

