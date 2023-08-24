Today is Thursday August 24, 2023
Former deputy constable found not guilty of theft

Posted/updated on: August 24, 2023 at 7:53 am
Former deputy constable found not guilty of theftSMITH COUNTY — Former Smith County deputy constable Derrick Pernell Holman of Jacksonville has been found not guilty of theft by a Smith County jury. In 2021, Holman was originally charged with theft, abuse of official capacity and official oppression along with Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris and Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks who were all accused of stealing cash, electronics, jewelry and more from a property while at work. Another charge of official oppression is considered to be an unadjudicated pending trial, according to the 241st District Court. According to judicial records, Holman was also arrested on Friday, June 3, 2022 for a bond violation and released the same day after posting a $60,000 combined bond.



